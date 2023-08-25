Feelings of encouragement and positivity fill the air today, capping off a difficult workweek. Since many of us might not be in the mood to do much, taking the day slow might not be a bad idea, especially because multiple planets are retrograde and working at a decreased capacity. With any work that needs to be done today, we should be mindful of being overly ambitious. A careful and practical approach will work best. Toward the evening, we can expect some moodier vibes, but it shouldn't be anything that a little patience and objectivity can't solve.



ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Adopting a new attitude or approach in terms of how you deal with a problem or the day-to-day grind could be helpful in reducing your stress.



TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Before you say "no" to something, try being a bit more open-minded. You just might enjoy yourself or get a valuable experience out of it.



GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

People might try to push your buttons, but you don't have to let them. You can choose to disengage.



CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're overthinking something, maybe it's best to step back for a little while and give the situation some space. Come back to it when your mind is fresh.



LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your creativity and authenticity are what make you who you are. Put these parts of you to work today and watch how much success you can achieve.



VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't get stuck on the past. Look toward the future. There are some awesome things coming your way.



LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may need to let go of an old way of thinking. Meditation, journal writing or therapy may be able to help.



SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Try not to be resistant to other people's input or help. They may pleasantly surprise you.



SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

What are some skills that you can afford to learn or refine? Brushing up on what you know could help you on a professional or personal level.



CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might be fearful of taking a risk on something or someone, but that might be exactly what you need to do. Have a little more faith.



AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't take what someone else says or does personally. This is not your fight.



PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

A serendipitous conversation with someone may trigger an "aha" moment for you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY You're passionate, exuberant and opinionated. When it comes to putting yourself out there, you're fearless. You're always up for a new adventure or a good laugh. You might even have a ton of stories and anecdotes to tell because of all your travels and experiences. You're the person who people go to when they need advice or words of inspiration. Wherever you go, your positive attitude rubs off on others. However, there may be times when you overthink things. Know that when you trust yourself, you become unstoppable. This year, home and family will be a bright spot for you.



