Feelings of encouragement and positivity fill the air today, capping off a difficult workweek. Since many of us might not be in the mood to do much, taking the day slow might not be a bad idea, especially because multiple planets are retrograde and working at a decreased capacity. With any work that needs to be done today, we should be mindful of being overly ambitious. A careful and practical approach will work best. Toward the evening, we can expect some moodier vibes, but it shouldn't be anything that a little patience and objectivity can't solve.
ARIES
(March 21 to April 19)
Adopting a new attitude or approach in terms of how you deal with a problem or the day-to-day grind could be helpful in reducing your stress.
TAURUS
(April 20 to May 20)
Before you say "no" to something, try being a bit more open-minded. You just might enjoy yourself or get a valuable experience out of it.
GEMINI
(May 21 to June 20)
People might try to push your buttons, but you don't have to let them. You can choose to disengage.
CANCER
(June 21 to July 22)
If you're overthinking something, maybe it's best to step back for a little while and give the situation some space. Come back to it when your mind is fresh.
LEO
(July 23 to Aug. 22)
Your creativity and authenticity are what make you who you are. Put these parts of you to work today and watch how much success you can achieve.
VIRGO
(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)
Don't get stuck on the past. Look toward the future. There are some awesome things coming your way.
LIBRA
(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)
You may need to let go of an old way of thinking. Meditation, journal writing or therapy may be able to help.
SCORPIO
(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)
Try not to be resistant to other people's input or help. They may pleasantly surprise you.
SAGITTARIUS
(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)
What are some skills that you can afford to learn or refine? Brushing up on what you know could help you on a professional or personal level.
CAPRICORN
(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)
You might be fearful of taking a risk on something or someone, but that might be exactly what you need to do. Have a little more faith.
AQUARIUS
(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)
Don't take what someone else says or does personally. This is not your fight.
PISCES
(Feb. 19 to March 20)
A serendipitous conversation with someone may trigger an "aha" moment for you.
Daily Horoscope
What does your horoscope say about you today: Friday, August 25
With any work that needs to be done today, we should be mindful of being overly ambitious
Feelings of encouragement and positivity fill the air today, capping off a difficult workweek. Since many of us might not be in the mood to do much, taking the day slow might not be a bad idea, especially because multiple planets are retrograde and working at a decreased capacity. With any work that needs to be done today, we should be mindful of being overly ambitious. A careful and practical approach will work best. Toward the evening, we can expect some moodier vibes, but it shouldn't be anything that a little patience and objectivity can't solve.
Also in Holiday
- Luxury yacht explodes in Leonardo DiCaprio’s summer playground in the Balearics
- What you need to know about Blue Sharks in Mallorca
- Michael Douglas loves Mallorca and also his breakfast
- Mallorca's top 'Chiringuitos': Unveiling the beachside gastronomy experience
- Greek island holidaymakers being diverted to Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.