The early morning hours may feel chaotic, making it difficult to get anything done, specifically for early risers. However, by late morning, the calm cosmic weather should make it easier for us to accomplish our goals. While much of the day will be ideal for resting and relaxing, it will also be great for tackling responsibilities, particularly the stuff that we've been procrastinating on or just haven't had the time to do. Matters concerning business or finances should go especially well or yield positive results.



ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Lean into your leadership abilities to achieve success. Meanwhile, if there's a goal you've been steadily working on, you can make significant progress with it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Is there a quick trip or getaway on your schedule for today? If not, you're due for one. Even a little fresh air could do wonders for you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't forget just how much inner strength you have. With it, you can accomplish nearly anything.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you need to have a serious discussion with someone, today provides you with a prime opportunity to broach the subject.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're feeling like you're ready to clean up your diet or make healthier lifestyle choices, it's a great time to start.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It may be hard to focus on anything outside of fun and romance today, but that might not be a bad thing at all. Go where your heart calls you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be feeling more like a homebody than like your usual social self. There are days, like this one, when you need some time to chill.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Spending some time with a friend could be helpful in bringing a little more sunshine or spontaneity into your life.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be as practical as possible with your financial decisions. Your future self will thank you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may have some words of wisdom to share or something to get off your chest. Say it with confidence.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It might be good to lay low or enjoy some blissful solitude. Your batteries need recharging.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be moved to start or join a volunteer project, or an effort geared toward helping your community. Know that you can make a powerful impact.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're good at what you do because you don't settle for less. You're careful, discerning and confident. You have a way of making the hard work look easy, and you always follow through on your promises. You're loyal to those you love, and you're also a supportive person. You can do a world of good with your creative talents and willingness to help others. It's no wonder that people often follow your lead because you know just what to do in any situation. This year, the spotlight is yours. Shine bright!



