It should be another chill, low-stress day, thanks to the calm energy that the planets are providing. With an emphasis on work and productivity today, we might opt to run errands, take care of stuff around the house or get ourselves ready for the week ahead. Aside from tending to our to-do list for the day, we might also find ourselves looking for creative inspiration and fulfillment. Between now and mid-October, there will be plenty of opportunity to pursue our artistic, romantic and diplomatic goals.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your competitive spirit is strong today, as you're out to win at whatever you do. Just make sure you're being a good sport about it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might be feeling creatively inspired today. It's a good time to start playing around with some new ideas.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Take care of your emotional well-being. Go have some fun.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may have a home or family matter to address. Clear communication can get everyone on the same team.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you want to stay sharp, brush up on what you know or consider learning a new skill.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Take an opportunity to do something kind for yourself or focus solely on you. Your mind and body will appreciate it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be hit with a burst of much needed energy, making it an excellent time to tackle stuff around the house or entertain family.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might not have a ton of energy now. If you're set on making plans for today, keep them low-key.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You can best show up for your friends by keeping your word.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you haven't been feeling too ambitious lately, that may change. Perhaps there's some goals you want to revisit or approach differently.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Today might be one of those days where you need to check out for a little while and get away. Maybe a long drive, hike or nap will do.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

The quickest way to clear up a misunderstanding or the weird vibes you're getting from a friend is to talk about it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're honest, fair and a good judge of character. You don't get caught up with petty grievances or issues. You look at things objectively. You're cooperative and considerate. You know how to be a part of a team, and you also know how to lead one. Your friends and family know that they can count on you. You're an innovative thinker, and you never fail to show initiative. You excel at solving problems and helping others. You're romantic and effortlessly charming. Witty banter is your specialty. Whatever your wins this year -- big or little -- make sure to celebrate yourself.



