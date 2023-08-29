The skies are bumpy today, which could make for some weird or moody vibes. We may need to go through greater lengths than usual to avoid unnecessary emotional drama. The day calls on us to find a happy medium between showing up for others and showing up for ourselves. Meanwhile, for those of us who have been stuck in a rut, today's unpredictable energy can be good for shaking things up and doing something outside the norm. With Wednesday's full moon approaching, it's a good time for making positive changes and leaving the past behind.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might not be in the mood to socialize. Sometimes it's necessary to take a break from people for the sake of your well-being.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't be so insistent on doing everything on your own that you end up blocking yourself from getting help or support. It could actually make your life much easier.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may have a plan that you're eager to execute. Taking a slow, deliberate approach with it will help you get to the finish line.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There are moments when the cosmos give you a good excuse to be selfish. Remember, you can't do much for others without first doing something for yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Today could be chaotic for you. Keep yourself grounded by taking time to nourish yourself, listening to your intuition and honoring your needs.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can stress yourself out by attempting to control things. Keep your focus on what you have the power to do something about.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't feel pressured to make a decision too quickly. It's probably better to wait.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Avoid looking for validation from others. Shower yourself with praise.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may have way too much going on today. Take time to breathe and rest.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You're encouraged to be as flexible or cooperative as possible. Be a team player.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You have a say in how you want things to go. Take the lead.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need a break from the daily grind or monotony. Feed your sense of adventure. Feed your need for inspiration.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't compromise on who you are or what you want. You stand out from the crowd because of how unique you are. Your individuality is an important part of your identity. People are apt to follow your lead because you're always light-years ahead of everyone else. You don't take too kindly to tradition or doing anything conventional. For you, it's all about being inventive, maybe even avant-garde. Your friendships are reflective of your distinctive personality. You vibe best with folks who give you the freedom to be yourself. This year, it's all about instilling more balance in your life.

Birthdate of: L