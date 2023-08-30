The cosmos invite us to put up or shut up under today's sobering full moon. If there's a goal that we've wanted to pursue, we're encouraged to take practical steps to follow through and make it something real. This also applies when it comes to living in alignment with our values or doing our part to improve the world we live in, especially in terms of being kind toward others. It's not enough to talk the talk; we have to be willing to take action.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You enjoy staying busy, but have you taken on more than you can handle right now? You may need to cut back.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A friendship may reach make-or-break status. Being honest with yourself and your friend about what you're feeling will determine where you both go from here.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

The hard work you've been doing in terms of your career or contributions might finally pay off. If you're feeling dissatisfied with where you're at, what can you do to change that?

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Have you been feeling called to do something new or follow your heart? Make a plan.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

This full moon asks you to dig deep and face what you've been avoiding. Maybe it's time to draw better boundaries with someone or allow yourself to be more vulnerable.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A partnership could be presented to you. Make sure it will truly be a win-win investment. Meanwhile, a personal relationship may reach a turning point.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Work and wellness may be spotlighted for you now, as you're called to bring more balance to your life. How can you better care for yourself?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You could find success with a creative collaboration. You could be successful with romance, too. If you're single, get back out there.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

What can you do to make your home space more comfortable? Perhaps it's time for a major cleanup. A heart-to-heart with family also might be needed.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you're feeling blah, feast on more intellectually uplifting fare. On a separate note, you could get greenlighted to teach, speak or write for an audience.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

In what ways do you need to stop settling or selling yourself short? It's time for a change.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be celebrating a personal victory or feeling like you're due for one. If you feel like you're on the wrong path, you can correct the course.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

At your core, you're a big softie, but you're also incredibly brave. When life gets difficult, you don't shrink and hide; you rise to the occasion. You're someone folks can count on because you're wise, responsible and consistent. Whatever situation you're in, or whatever the world tosses at you, you can adapt to it. In your relationships, you're caring and committed. You take trust and integrity seriously. Although you can be very independent, don't discount the power of teamwork this year.



