The energy of yesterday's full moon is still lingering in the air, leaving us to look for more relaxing and enjoyable vibes. We get our wish, thanks to the calm cosmic weather for today. The workday should flow smoothly, and even if there are any hiccups that arise, they can easily be worked out with a gentle or flexible approach. If we want to get an early start on the weekend, it's a great day for it, as the evening bodes well for rest, creative fun and enjoying time with the folks we love.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It might take some time to get your engine going today. Take it as a cue to slow down and go with the flow.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your sunshine can brighten up someone's day. Spread some positive energy around.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Constructive criticism can be good for you, but if you receive any unhelpful feedback today, don't take it to heart.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're having a hard time making up your mind, let the situation breathe for a little while and come back to it later.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A stressful financial situation can be resolved on your behalf. Ask for what you need.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

There's much that you can learn from others. Be open to helpful advice or guidance.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You can make a powerful impact on others, thanks to your work or the good that you do. Keep it up!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Enjoying some romantic time with your sweetheart will put you in good spirits. If you're hoping to meet someone new, make sure your heart is truly open.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Take a break from work or the busyness of your life to spend quality time with your family.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to get too caught up in worrying about the future or what's next. Make the most of where you're at or what you have now.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You often give a lot to friends, family and so many others. For today, spend a little time giving back just to yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Trust your own judgement. You know exactly what to do.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're clever and creative. You never rush into anything without taking the time to think it over. Usually, it's your gut that leads the way. You're kind and compassionate. You never think twice about helping someone in need. People enjoy your company because of your positive attitude and calming presence. You may even work in a capacity where you help to inspire and heal others. When faced with a challenge, you never let it stop you or get you down for too long. You're just way too resilient. This year, be on the lookout for potentially profitable or rewarding partnerships.



