The day is bursting with energy, giving us the chance to close out the week on a high note. Whatever responsibilities we have on our plate, we should be able to get through them quickly, as the cosmos put some extra pep in our step. However, we may need to watch out for some cranky vibes later in the day that could stir up drama and misunderstandings. If we want to avoid a headache, we should aim to be cooperative and thoughtful of those around us. The evening provides an opportunity for us to have fun and blow off a little steam.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can lift someone's spirits with the power of your encouragement or support.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A big part of self-care means tending to your spiritual well-being. How can you feed your soul today?

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

When you remain true to yourself, the right people will always find you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be confident in yourself. You know exactly what to do and how to do it.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It may be time to plan a trip or getaway. Too, look for ways to expand your skillset.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may need to stay on top of your money today; that way, there's no surprises.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Make sure you're not doing more than your fair share. Let folks know where you need them to pitch in.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might not have a lot of energy to spare. Knowing when not to overcommit or bite off more than you can chew can make your life much easier.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may need a break from folks so that you can just focus on yourself and what matters most. Prioritize your joy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Go with your gut instincts if you have important decisions to make, especially concerning your business or family.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It may be necessary to speak up for yourself or something you believe in. Make yourself heard.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Beware of being too compromising today. Be protective of your time, energy and resources.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're courageous, sharp and ambitious. If there's something you want, you go for it. You're the kind of person who enjoys a challenge; you want to push yourself and discover just how far you can go. Thanks to your can-do spirit, you're often in the winner's circle. However, you don't keep all the attention for yourself. You're supportive and encouraging of others as well. If anyone's ever in trouble, you're quick to the rescue, especially when it comes to friends and family. This year, you may be undergoing a big transformation in your life. Get ready for the new you!



