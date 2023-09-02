The feel-good vibes are strong for today, thanks to the pleasant cosmic weather. It's a great day to do something fun and entertaining for the kid who lives in all of us. After an up-and-down kind of week, today should feel a lot more cheerful. For those of us who haven't had much "me time" lately, today encourages us to set some aside. We're also encouraged to be bold and put ourselves out there, as the day calls for a daring and self-assured attitude. Meanwhile, couples (in established relationships) will enjoy the romantic vibes in the air.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Love is in the air today, whether it's spending some romantic time with your partner or just spending some quality time with yourself.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It should be a lazy day ahead for you. Enjoy the relaxation!

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

No matter if you're showing up for the folks you love or doing your part to make the world a little better, helping others feels good.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Your expertise or leadership abilities may come in handy today. Do what you do best.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Fun and adventure are on the menu. Go ahead and indulge.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Being vulnerable with someone you love can be just the heart-healing experience you need. Be brave enough to open up.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You could get an opportunity to mend or strengthen a relationship with a friend. If you're partnered, you and your love may be ready to make some plans for the future.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You should feel good about what you've been able to accomplish lately, whether it's something big or small.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It might be nice to go on an outing for the day or spend some time taking in the arts. Engaging with games or hobbies could be healthy distractions.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be more inclined to stay home and putter around or enjoy your family's company. Sometimes you need a break from the outside world.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Expect good conversation today, especially if it's with your partner, a sibling or a friend. Good news may be incoming, too.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Treat yourself well. Take a few moments to nourish yourself on the inside and out.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're full of light, laughter and love. Wherever you are, you fill the space with positive vibes and good humor. You have a playful spirit that just draws people to you. You love to take risks and have fun while doing it. No matter what happens in life, your strength and bravery will always see you through. At your core, you're a fighter, but you're also loving and romantic, too. Those who know you recognize how caring and loyal you are. This year, don't be afraid to let go of anything that no longer feeds your soul. Better things are coming.



