Whatever we choose to do with our time today, we should find that the cosmic weather is supportive of our plans. As the Mercury retrograde continues, we should make room for any changes or hiccups that arise. On a similar note, for those of us aiming to make the day productive, it will probably be best to wrap up unfinished business and take care of tasks that we've been putting off. Aside from work, the day can also be useful for mending and nourishing our bodies.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Get as much work as you can out of the way first so that you can enjoy some worry-free relaxation later.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It could feel good to revisit some old creative ideas or interests that you used to love as kid.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't be too quick to make plans with friends, because you may not have as much energy to hang out as you thought. Staying home might be a better option.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might have a serious case of FOMO today. Instead of worrying about what everyone else is up to, revisit some of your goals. What are some steps you can take to reach them?

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Do you need to raise your rates and request a pay raise? Craft a plan of action. Too, it's a good time to review important financial paperwork.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It might be a good idea to update or review your bucket list. Give yourself some exciting things to look forward to.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Step back from the outside world if you can. Give yourself some time to rest and regroup.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Reaching out to an old friend could be good for your soul, while reaching out to an old colleague or acquaintance could lead to an opportunity.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of shirking off your responsibilities. Taking care of your business now will set you up for success.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to expect the worst of others. People can pleasantly surprise you. Keep an open mind and an open heart.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Honor your boundaries. That's one of the best ways to care for yourself and others.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Avoid saying "yes" to everything. Don't spread yourself too thin. Be direct in asking for any help you need.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Love and connection are important to you. You do best with people who make you feel cherished and appreciated, but that's because you often do the same for them. You want nothing but the best in life; you also give your best. You take your time with decision-making, and your ideas are always good because you take the time to really think them through. You're never in a hurry or a rush, you always stop and smell the roses, and you know how to make every moment count. This year leads you to new places and adventures. Have fun and explore.



