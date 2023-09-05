If we're hoping to get much done today, the first half of the day will be the most productive. The morning hours will be especially useful for handling tasks or projects related to business, finance or creative work. Though, with Mercury retrograde, we're reminded that this is a period for working on jobs or assignments that are already in progress, as well as revisiting goals from the past. The day may become increasingly chaotic, particularly in the late afternoon. If we don't want to get overwhelmed, we should try to focus on one thing at a time.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might be ready to make some useful changes to your diet or lifestyle. Make a realistic plan.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may feel moved to help out a friend or someone in need. Be mindful of overextending yourself, though.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Chances are, you're feeling more sensitive than usual today. It could be great for your creativity, but not for your confidence. Try not to take anything personally.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might be dreaming up something big, but you need a practical plan on how to make it happen.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may receive praise for how innovative you are. Don't kill your own vibe by comparing yourself to others.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

There's a lot of wisdom and insight that you can share with others. Though, know that what folks choose to do with this information is up to them.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Before you can move on to a new goal or project, there may be some work that you need to wrap up or step away from entirely.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're looking for romance, you could make an unexpected connection with someone new. Try not to overthink it. Meanwhile, when you show up authentically with others, you win.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Consider adopting new tools to make work or your day-to-day routine more productive. Also, avoid taking on more than you can handle.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You could make strides with a creative idea. Though, with everything you have on your plate, you may need to carve out enough time to work on it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be ready to let go of something you've been holding on to for too long. On a separate note, avoid making impulsive decisions with money.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You have brilliant thoughts and words to share. Don't let fear or self-doubt hold you back.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're not just an ideas person; you put in the work to see your ideas through. You're a person of substance and integrity. You're also deeply soulful. People never have to wonder about how you feel or how much you care because you're not afraid to show them. Having a sense of security is a big deal for you, which is why you're so discerning about who you trust and why you're so committed to your goals. This year may bring you public acclaim for your accomplishments or start a new chapter in your career.

Birthdate