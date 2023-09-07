We might hit a mid-week lull, due to the energy-zapping vibes in the air. It's not a great day for important events, discussions or decision-making, as there's a strong chance our thinking will be fuzzy and we won't have the get-up-and-go we need. Plus, it's highly likely that the Mercury retrograde will throw a wrench into even the best-laid plans. The best way to get through the day with minimal stress is to take things slow, be as flexible as possible, and consider saving major plans or projects for another date.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Hold off on making big decisions, as you might be lacking the clarity you need. On the plus side, your creative intuition is spot-on.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It's easy to look at someone else's life and think that the grass is greener. Instead, focus on your life and consider ways you can fall back in love with it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may need to reach deep down to find your confidence today. Just remember who you are.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Yes, there's always a possibility that things could go wrong. However, there's also a possibility that things could go right. Meditate on the outcome you want.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be mindful of overextending yourself to others. Know your boundaries and your worth.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

People may not be as cooperative as you'd like them to be today. Stay focused on what you can control.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might not feel like doing much today. Listen to your body. You probably need the rest.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

There's no need to rush love. Allow it to organically unfold. In terms of decision-making, you may be too close to the subject. Distance yourself a bit.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's OK to tell people "no" sometimes, even if you're worried that they may not want to hear it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The day may feel a little too chaotic to get much done. It's probably a good sign to take a break. You can always come back to your to-do list later.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be a discerning shopper. Make sure what you're getting is legit or worth the price.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might feel kind of moody today. Talking to someone you can confide in might make you feel better.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're approachable and kind-hearted. Making friends may be something that comes naturally to you. You're good at reading people and understanding who they are and what they need. You would probably do well working in professions that involve working with the public or doing something creative. However, because of how sensitive and empathetic you are, you may need a great deal of peace and solitude. You need enough space and alone time to tap into your intuition and process your feelings. This year reminds you that it's never too late to try something new and become someone you've always wanted to be.