Now that the fogginess from yesterday has dissipated, today gives us an opportunity to get back into the swing of things. The day bodes well for handling business and money matters as well as our everyday responsibilities. Since today also puts an emphasis on how we're feeling, this can be a good time for doing spiritual and emotional work. The ability to communicate our needs and handle our emotions responsibly will definitely come in handy toward the afternoon, as the vibe becomes a bit moody. All in all, it's an excellent day for tackling items on our to-do list.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It can feel good to support and show up for the people you love, and today may provide you with one of those heartwarming moments.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Professional networking can be productive today. Put yourself out there. Meanwhile, catching up with an old friend keeps you in high spirits.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Trust your instincts and follow up on that job lead or potential opportunity. You just might strike gold. Too, being confident in yourself and your abilities will pay off today.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Trust yourself when it comes to making decisions or sharing what you know with others. You're on point.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may be ready to move on from something that's no longer working so you can welcome in something new.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You have the ability to inspire and lead others. Step up and take your position.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might get a lucky break with a business or financial matter. Do your part and allow the rest to fall into place.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You could go far in following your passion. Connect with people who can help you get there.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your strength and fortitude will see you through, no matter what challenges arise today. Believe in yourself and what you can do.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your advice or wisdom may be just what people need. Share it with confidence. That being said, expect an important conversation to go well.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It's OK to be choosy about what you want; that way, you ensure you get what's best for you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Partnering with others could be successful for you, especially any team that gives you the freedom to do what you do best.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You give your best to the people you hold dear. You have a big, caring heart, and you always show folks how much they mean to you. You even advocate for others in the face of injustice, and you always fight for what's right. You pride yourself on your integrity, work ethic and discipline. You set the bar high, and you never fail to impress. You speak from the heart, and you live from your soul. The wisdom you possess is powerful. This year, venture out and meet new people. You can end up making some valuable connections.



