After a busy week, the cosmos give us a chance to catch up to ourselves. It's also a great day for catching up with friends and family as well. The current cosmic weather is ideal for small, intimate gatherings with familiar faces and lots of good food. The day also supports low-key activities like relaxing on the couch, taking a long nap or taking care of chores around the house. Whatever we choose to do today should be done with the following goals in mind: Get the emotional nourishment we need and take care of the people we love.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might be inspired to organize or tidy up your home. What are some ways you can make the space you have more functional or cozy?

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Delving into a creative passion or hobby may be at the top of your to-do list today. If you have children in your life, invite them to create something with you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Before you buy anything brand-new for yourself or your home, think about what you already own. Is there anything you can repurpose, trade or sell?

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be missing your friends or your tribe today. Reach out and reconnect with them.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you can afford to take the day off, do it. You owe yourself a moment of rest.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You could make a difference by contributing to a good cause, like a food drive or an organization that helps children and families.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be in a situation or position today where it's up to you to call the shots. Follow your intuition -- you already know what to do.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A friend or ally may have some valuable advice for you. Take it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Work or finances might be at the top of your mind today. Get your ducks in a row so you can start the week off strong.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Plan to do something entertaining or romantic with your partner. If you're looking for love, perhaps it's time to think differently about it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Take time out to care for your emotional well-being. Prioritize doing what's best for you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Tell someone you love them or how much you care. It could be the pick-me-up that they need.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your intuition runs deep, as do your feelings. Close bonds and connections with others are what make you feel safe and secure. You draw much of your strength from those you call family. At the same time, you're fiercely protective of the people you love. You understand what others need, and you never think twice about helping or caring for the people around you. You're perceptive, resilient and resourceful. There are probably very few problems you've encountered that you couldn't solve. This year brings you closer to reaching some of your most important goals.



