The day may start off a bit slow and moody, but by midday, the vibe picks up significantly. With an emphasis on fun, romance and creativity, this can be a great day for doing something enjoyable or spending time with someone we enjoy. Taking in the arts or live entertainment might be on the to-do list, as well as participating in activities that allow us to tap into our inner child. Couples can make the most of the day by doing something playful or romantic, like going bowling or taking a cooking or pottery class together.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Tapping into your creative or affectionate side could be a good way to diffuse a bad mood.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might have a lot on your mind. Spending some relaxing time at home or with the people you love could help you find peace.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Conversation seems to flow effortlessly today. People will find your charm and witty humor irresistible.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It's hard to do much for others when your cup is empty or depleted. Take time to nourish yourself today.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're feeling low, dressing up a little or spending some extra time on your skincare routine could be a mood-booster.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You're in need of some rest and relaxation. Enjoy some peaceful solitude.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If it feels like you're carrying the world on your shoulders, reach out to your friends. Lean on community. People will show up for you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Others may be looking to you for advice or leadership today. Step up to the plate and do what you do best.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It might feel good to get out of your neighborhood and venture out. Your sense of adventure will guide you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Employing the power of compromise or vulnerability may be able to help you strengthen your bond with someone you care about.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may need some one-on-one time with your partner or best friend. Put it on the schedule.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It's a great day for cleaning, organizing and tackling items on your to-do list. These are just a few ways you can care for your well-being.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're warm, affectionate and full of positive vibes. Wherever you go, you bring laughter with you. You take great pride in yourself and what you do, and because of this, you never do anything halfheartedly or with a lack of care. You live life on your terms, without shame or fear. You remain true to yourself no matter what. You're naturally innovative, and you may even have artistic gifts. This year, you may be embarking on a spiritual or creative journey. Your heart will lead the way.