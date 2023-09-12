The day ahead may feel a bit lazy, as we're more in the mood for fun and relaxation instead of work and responsibilities. With there being an emphasis on personal fulfillment and a need for immediate gratification, there's a strong chance that we don't want to get stuck doing something we don't like today. Though, it's probably best to channel that energy into doing something creative or original, rather than stirring up unnecessary drama. At the same time, since the energy for today is so fickle, we might want to hold off on making big decisions.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Embrace your inventiveness. It's how you'll stand out from the crowd.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It may be time to let go of something that you've been holding on to for too long.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might have a change of perspective or a lightbulb moment today. The answers you seek are available.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't hesitate to connect with folks who are different from you. You just might find some common ground.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be mindful of the commitments you make. Leave enough room for flexibility in case you need to switch gears or change your mind later.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're feeling uncertain about something, tap into your intuition. There's a strong chance that you already know what's next.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might find that you're outgrowing a friendship or group in which you belong. Don't be afraid of change.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Someone may not be as reliable as you expect. Have a backup plan.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may not feel like doing very much today. Maybe you need a break.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Have you been playing it too safe? Give yourself permission to take a chance on something new.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If someone upsets you or pushes your buttons today, take it as an opportunity to get to the root of your feelings. You may learn a lot about yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Today could be quite chaotic. It could be a sign that you've taken on too much.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're courageous, imaginative and one-of-a-kind. You believe in being true to yourself and following your heart. You know that taking chances in life leads to amazing and successful experiences. When the day-to-day gets too boring, you always know how to shake things up. You weren't born to follow everyone else; you're a natural leader. People often take their cues from you because you set the trend. You are the star of the show. This year, you may have an important breakthrough, either creatively or emotionally. You're ready to level up.