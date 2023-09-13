With tomorrow's new moon fast approaching, today encourages us to do a little housekeeping in preparation for this auspicious occasion. For now, we're still in the waning crescent phase of the lunar cycle, which encourages us to tie up as many loose ends as possible and take time to rest. As the Mercury retrograde continues, this can be a great day for revisiting something we've started with the goal of closing out unfinished business. This way, when the new moon arrives, we'll be ready to seize whatever opportunities await us.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can be more productive by focusing on a few tasks at a time and working in small increments rather than juggling too many things at once.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be mindful of getting overly attached to an outcome. Try being a bit more flexible.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be motivated to take care of some home-related tasks or duties today. Perhaps there's some family responsibilities to handle as well.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you encounter a roadblock today, your resourcefulness will assist you in overcoming it. Talk to folks who could be of help.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Try and pay attention to where your money is going today. It might help you identify unnecessary expenses and save a few extra coins.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Someone may not be as cooperative as you'd like them to be. Switch up your approach or find a different angle.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Avoid overworking yourself. You might actually need a break. Schedule in some time to relax.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Allow others to help you. You don't always have to do everything alone.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If your workload is too heavy, maybe it's time to rethink some of your commitments. Perhaps a conversation is warranted with your clients, employer or partner.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't be close-minded. There's more than one perspective or answer to things.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It may be a good time to meet with your financial planner or advisor. If you don't yet have one, start looking or asking around.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need to finalize an agreement or have a talk that you've been putting off. Confidence will pay off.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're responsible, dedicated and highly disciplined. You always do your best with any task or job that you're given. But you don't usually wait around for others to tell you what to do. You're the one who takes the initiative. Thanks to how aware and observant you are, you already know what needs to be done before anyone even asks. You have big aspirations, and you put in the work to achieve them. When things go wrong, your sharp mind and inner strength allow you to bounce back. This year, be your own biggest fan.