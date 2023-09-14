Although Mercury is still in retrograde (don't worry, it ends tomorrow!), today's industrious new moon makes it possible for us to move forward with plans and goals. Whether we're working on an ongoing project or starting something new, time is on our side. This new moon can be particularly useful for business and finance, health and wellness, and creative or innovative work. Though, keeping the Mercury retrograde in mind, we'll just need to pay extra attention to the details so we don't miss anything important. This moon asks us to carefully craft our plans before executing them.



ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be ready to adopt a new wellness routine. If you need a push, work with a coach or a buddy.



TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Is there a creative idea that you want to move forward with? The time is now. Your love life looks promising, too.



GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Expect a successful outcome if you're looking to move to a new home or buy or sell property. It's also a good time to improve family dynamics.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

The conversations you have or the connections you make today may have a serendipitous quality to them. Expect some doors to open up.



LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

There could be a job offer or pay bump coming your way. Too, if you've been having a hard time with finances, you might find a workable solution.



VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can achieve whatever you put your mind to, especially now that you've got a greenlight from the universe.



LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It may be time to pay more attention to your spiritual self and create a divine practice you can use every day.



SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You're encouraged to network and meet new people. You could make some valuable friends or allies.



SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You have achievements you're aspiring toward. Make sure you have foundations in place, like skills and relationships that will support your growth.



CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Perhaps there's a speaking, publishing or teaching opportunity on the horizon. Or maybe you're about to embark on an exciting trip. Whatever is developing for you, you're in luck!



AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't be afraid to change or let go of anything that's no longer working for you. A fresh start awaits.



PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You could be met with an offer to collaborate with someone, and it looks like this opportunity has plenty of potential. Be prepared to negotiate.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're imaginative, resourceful and wise. You excel at solving problems; your mind is your biggest superpower. Your thoughtfulness of others and willingness to help makes you pretty awesome, too. You're giving and kind, but you're no pushover. Being thorough and efficient is important to you. You never do anything sloppy or rushed. You always put a great deal of care into work, relationships and yourself. You're always growing. Expect this year to help you rediscover yourself.