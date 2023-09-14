Although Mercury is still in retrograde (don't worry, it ends tomorrow!), today's industrious new moon makes it possible for us to move forward with plans and goals. Whether we're working on an ongoing project or starting something new, time is on our side. This new moon can be particularly useful for business and finance, health and wellness, and creative or innovative work. Though, keeping the Mercury retrograde in mind, we'll just need to pay extra attention to the details so we don't miss anything important. This moon asks us to carefully craft our plans before executing them.
ARIES
(March 21 to April 19)
You may be ready to adopt a new wellness routine. If you need a push, work with a coach or a buddy.
TAURUS
(April 20 to May 20)
Is there a creative idea that you want to move forward with? The time is now. Your love life looks promising, too.
GEMINI
(May 21 to June 20)
Expect a successful outcome if you're looking to move to a new home or buy or sell property. It's also a good time to improve family dynamics.
Daily Horoscope
Thursday, September 14
This new moon can be particularly useful for business and finance, health and wellness, and creative or innovative work
