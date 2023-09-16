After a super busy work week, today gives us an opportunity to focus on more enjoyable things. Even for those of us who have responsibilities to tend to, the energy for today is relaxed and upbeat, which should make for an easy day ahead. In terms of fun and recreation, the current cosmic weather is great for socialising, romantic connections, and events centred on arts and culture. While many of us will be in the mood to spend money and have a good time, we may need to be mindful of overdoing it in some cases.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Give your love life a little attention. Plan a date or ask someone out.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might be inspired to do something thoughtful for someone in your family. Show folks that you care.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It's probably been a while since you've been in a creative or flirty mood. Expect good vibes today.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're hoping to move or make some upgrades to your current space, you should be able to find a good deal.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your charm and quick wit are a winning combination. Connecting with people should be a breeze.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You're a go-getter, but sometimes it's OK to wait and allow things to come to you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If there's an organization or a team that you've been thinking about joining, now could be a great time to become a member. Perhaps there's a leadership role waiting for you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might be busy working solo or behind the scenes today. Sometimes you can get more done in solitude.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Get out and visit a friend. If you're unable to travel, maybe you and a pal might enjoy a virtual hangout.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your instincts for money and business are spot-on today. Go with your gut.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Partnering up with others could provide an opportunity for learning and growth. Explore the potential.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may have a lot of pent-up energy or emotions. Moving your body and working up a good sweat could help release them.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're charming, social and fun-loving. You have a huge appetite for life and love. You want to experience as much as the world has to offer. Growing and expanding in your career, relationships and spirituality are some of your biggest priorities. For you, there's always more to learn, explore and discover. You're generous and loving toward friends and family. You're imaginative and playful. You know that anything worth having is worth taking a gamble on, and thanks to your optimistic attitude, you usually win. This year, expect good luck with love and money.



