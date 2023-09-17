Although the current cosmic weather emphasises the need for connection and partnership, there's some wonky vibes in the air that encourage us to be selective about the company we keep today. We should be mindful of our boundaries and take care not to overextend ourselves. Balance and moderation are the keywords for now. On the plus side, today can be a great time for connecting with folks who bring peace to our lives, like good friends and close family. It can also be a good day to connect with the arts or our creativity.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Watch for opportunities to give back today, even if it's a small or modest gesture. It will feel good to do some good for others.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Try not to take too much on today. Self-care should be the priority.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're going on a date with someone just to beat boredom or the blues, consider enjoying some me-time instead. Art, music or writing could provide the pick-me-up you need.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Staying home or being with family may be more important than doing much else today.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Avoid packing your schedule too full. Give yourself some time and space to actually enjoy your day.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Sometimes you must take risks in life to get what you want. Don't be afraid to take a chance.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're feeling moody, take it as an opportunity to get some rest or put yourself on timeout.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your dreams or intuition may have a lot to tell you. Pay attention.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Treat your time and energy with care today, as not everyone will.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You demand a lot from yourself and from others. For today, go easy. Everyone will feel better as a result, including you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Soak up anything that uplifts or inspires you. It will keep you thinking optimistically.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Taking time to nourish your body or getting yourself or your space organized can bring you peace of mind.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're good with people, and you always seem to know what to do in any social setting or situation. You handle problems gracefully and objectively. You're logical but fair when it comes to making assessments or decisions that concern others. You're benevolent and big-hearted, and you know how to enjoy yourself. Even though there are times when you must be careful of taking on too much, you're always going to be someone that strives to live their life to the fullest. This year, you've got a little luck on your side. Expect blessings, big and small.



