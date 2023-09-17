It's a motivated Monday. The cosmic vibes give us the push we need to start the week strong and have a productive day ahead. The day is ideal for business and commerce, brainstorming, and tackling tough problems. At the same time, the day also underscores a need for emotional nourishment. As such, we're also encouraged to pay attention to what we're feeling and seek out healthy ways to process difficult emotions, maybe through avenues like counseling, breathing exercises or spiritual guidance. Bonding with the people we love can also support our emotional well-being.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

What can you do to best care for your mental health today? Pay attention to your body and what it needs.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You could accomplish a great deal by teaming up with others. There's strength in numbers.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Whatever tasks you have planned for the day, expect a successful outcome. Hard work and dedication pay off.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Your creative juices should be overflowing today, which could aid you in developing ideas or making significant progress with one. Feed your curiosity.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

There are times when you need to lean on the folks you call family, and today might be one of those moments. Meanwhile, expect success with sound financial decision-making.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's a great day for meetings, discussions or reaching out to folks who want to connect or work with you. The lines of communication are open.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If a financial matter has worried you, today may provide an opportunity for you to resolve the issue.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your determination and self-confidence are your keys to success today. It's an excellent time to network.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You can get some of your best work done by minimizing the amount of distractions and creating a space of peace and solitude for yourself.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You can learn a lot by talking to people around you. Host a brainstorming session or pick someone's brain. Perhaps there's some insight you can share, too.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your unique talent or expertise can help you stand out and make an impact. Do what you do best.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't be shy about advocating for yourself or speaking up for what you want. Let yourself be heard.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're tenacious, brave and a person of integrity. You don't just talk a good game; you take the time to put in the work. People trust you. Although there's a lot that you keep close to your chest, those who know you recognize how tender, loving and empathetic you really are. You're a practical thinker, but you're also clever and inquisitive, too. Little gets past you because you're so observant. You're also very intuitive. This year, engage with curiosity and wonder. New perspectives, friends and experiences await.