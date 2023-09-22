As we come up on the last day of summer, this morning may have a lazy feel to it. Toward the afternoon, the pace picks up, but we may need to be careful of scattering ourselves in too many directions. If we do lose our way, the late afternoon and evening give us an opportunity to get grounded as we transition from one season to another. The evening can be especially useful for handling work or difficult matters. It can also be good for taking care of our physical well-being or spending time with important people.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might have big plans you want to set in motion. Taking small incremental steps toward your goal will help you stay on course.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

FOMO could be an issue. Instead of paying too much attention to what others have going on in their lives, consider what you appreciate in yours.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Go with the flow today. Any tension you're feeling will soon subside. Also, practical business or financial decisions will yield a successful outcome.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Trying to keep up with all you have to do can get overwhelming. Take a pause and be open to asking for help.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It pays to be practical with your money today. If you need to shop, stock up on the essentials.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Exercise your boundaries so that you don't end up overcommitting or giving up too much of yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be feeling scattered or unfocused. Consider tools that you can use to ground yourself, like connecting with the earth or nourishing your body.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may need to set aside private time for yourself near the start of the day. Meanwhile, expect positive results with a creative idea, meeting or project.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It could be a moody day ahead. Don't be a hero. Prioritize what's most important and focus on that.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It's OK to ease into the day instead of rushing into it. Practicing mindfulness could help you find more clarity.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might have a bad case of social fatigue today. You may need to go off-grid so you can rest.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Be mindful of self-doubt or being overly critical about yourself. Trust your instincts.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't rush headfirst into anything. You're patient, thoughtful and practical. You take your time with all you do because you want to make sure you do it right the first time. You may be a rock for the people around you, helping everyone to feel safe and supported. Your spirit is resilient. With any setback you've had, it doesn't take long for you to get up and try again. You succeed because you're determined enough to do it. This year, more fun, romance and joy are goals for you.

