Autumn has arrived and so has the beginning of Libra season. As the zodiac sign represented by the scales, Libra helps us find the balance we need in our lives. We often do this by collaborating with others, devoting equal time to work and play, and making sure we have love and beauty surrounding us. With an emphasis on personal responsibility today, we might be motivated to do what we can to create more peace for ourselves and others. Today's cosmic weather can also be useful for getting a head start on the week.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You know how to take charge of a situation, but sometimes being a good leader means knowing how to cooperate and compromise with others.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your health and well-being are spotlighted today. Perhaps it's time for a mini getaway or excursion. A change of scenery could be rejuvenating.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You could experience a connection with someone new. Be intentional in how you explore it. Meanwhile, creativity is a great outlet for your emotions.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Spending time with folks you call family can be a great reminder of how much you're loved.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

There may be lots that you want to accomplish. Creating a step-by-step plan can save you stress and time.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might be in the mood to spoil yourself today. A focus on fun and adventure should hit the spot.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

As your birthday season kicks off, it could be productive to reflect on what you'd like to do during this next chapter of your life.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Get involved with a cause that you care about. You can help contribute to the good that exists in the world.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's an ideal day for working on your financial or professional goals. Send out your resume. Pitch your services. File applications for financial aid.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might have a moment in the spotlight today. Believe in yourself and show folks what you can do.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You're ready for a timeout. Consider spending some time in nature or taking in arts and culture.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

This could be an emotionally intense time. Make sure you have good friends you can lean on.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're well-respected by many. You're a person of integrity. You're a natural leader, but you also excel when it comes to being a part of a team. You're good with people because you're patient and understanding. You don't let your emotions get the best of you. You possess an inner strength and a shrewd mind that enables you to overcome any obstacle you encounter. This year, expect a focus on family, your home and your emotional well-being.