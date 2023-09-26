There's a disruptive energy in the air that could make it difficult to agree with others. While today supports innovative thinking and shifting away from the norm, we may need to be mindful of the potential for unnecessary drama. People may be more contrarian than usual, which could create problems. Getting through the day successfully might mean giving others their space or taking some for ourselves. The good news is that the energy changes dramatically toward the late evening, which should give us the opportunity to decompress a bit.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Not everyone does things the way you do them, and that's OK. To each their own, as the saying goes.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

There's no shame in asking for help. What's more difficult is learning to recognize when you need it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Before you say "yes" to another thing, think about whether you really have the bandwidth for it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Do something that's just for you today and make it fun.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might need to take a short break from the spotlight. Tend to your private life.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're unsure of how to move forward with a plan, writing it down or talking it out with someone you trust could help organize your thoughts.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't neglect your me-time. It could help you maintain your peace of mind.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can't control what other people say or do. Stay focused on yourself and what you do have control over.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of offering unsolicited opinions, especially if you want to keep stress to a minimum. Keep it to yourself for now.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Allow others to introduce you to new things. You just might enjoy yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Knowing and maintaining your boundaries are the missions for today. This will help you avoid overextending yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't lose your sense of hope or optimism. Whatever you're worried about, try to visualize the most positive outcome you can get.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a rebel at heart and a passionate soul. You challenge anything that's too traditional or stodgy. Activism or humanitarianism may be something that you're drawn to do. Inspiring change is important to you. You're independent and unafraid to experiment. With you, life is never boring. You love keeping people on their toes. Even your friends and family know they should expect the unexpected from you. Still, one thing that is consistent about you is your loyalty to the people you care about. This year, make sure joy is a regular part of your life.