Today brings us a more relaxed atmosphere. The current cosmic weather should allow us to work peacefully or, at the very least, productively. With a full moon happening later this week, today can be great for moving plans or projects to the next phase. We can expect little to no resistance or issues in executing our agenda for the day. There might even be a little luck on our side. Since the day also emphasizes a need for kindness, this can also be a good time to give from the heart.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

A financial gift could come through for you today. Something you've been asking for finds its way to you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can lift someone's spirits through your wisdom or sense of humor. Your warm positivity can be impactful.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be rewarded based on the amount of good you've been doing for others. Sometimes what goes around and comes around can be a good thing.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It's a great day to meet new people. There's much you can learn and share.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Trust your financial instincts today, particularly concerning business, investments or your career. You're on the right track.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might receive a promising business offer or a show of support from someone. Consider ways you can pay it forward.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be moved to devote time to healing your body or mind. Expect to make progress with your wellness goals.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your love life may take center stage today, as there's some lovely romantic energy in the air. Meanwhile, a creative collaboration pays off.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Being with your loved ones provides the emotional nourishment you need. Giving some love and care to your living space can also boost your mood.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You can make strides with a creative idea. The time to act is now.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

A money-related matter may take a positive turn. It's possible that you could have some extra cash coming in.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If there's something you want to pitch, a discussion you want to have or a request you want to make, expect a warm reception.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your emotions run deep, as does your empathy. You have a presence that's comforting and gentle. You also possess a great deal of strength and resiliency. Your ability to look at things objectively helps you bounce back from any setback. You have a knack for inspiring people with your can-do attitude. Your level of compassion toward others is both refreshing and healing. You are an agent of hope and goodwill. This year, devote more time to caring for your own well-being. Keep your well full.