With Friday bringing us a power-packed full moon, today offers us the chance to take it slow and easy. We can expect a lazy start to the day, but we're encouraged to go with the flow rather than barrel forward. We should be mindful of pushing ourselves or others too hard, as a more gentle approach is emphasized. We're called to do our part to make the world a happier place. The current cosmic weather also supports anything related to innovation and creativity, romance, and spiritual healing. Toward the later evening, we can expect a more energetic vibe.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Take a break or, at the very least, take it down a few notches. Use this an opportunity to catch your breath.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Community might be the thing to keep you afloat today. Stay connected.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may have a chance to do something meaningful through your business or expertise. Be on the lookout for such an opportunity.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't discount the importance of networking. You can make some amazing new connections.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It's a great time to tackle anything that you've been putting off; this way, you can rest easy.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You need a little joy in your life. Consider going on an activity date with your partner or best friend.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Pay attention to what your body is telling you today. What's the best thing you can do for it?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may have an abundance of creative energy. It's the perfect time to jump on an idea or further an existing one. Romance could also be promising.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might be feeling moody. Take it as a sign to ramp up your self-care or lean on your support system.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

People want to connect with you, and there's a strong chance you have thoughts that are worth sharing. Host a meeting or start a discussion.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Remain firmly rooted in your worth today and just watch all of the good things that you can manifest or attract.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't be shy about putting yourself out there. Command the stage. Bask in the spotlight.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

People never have to guess what you're feeling because you're not afraid to be expressive with your love and affection. Your intuition is powerful, as is your presence. There's something magical about you. You're insightful, altruistic and a champion for hope. You teach the value of compassion to the rest of us. You keep your heart open no matter what. Your ingenuity helps you succeed. Because you rarely give up on your dreams, you often turn them into a reality. Dedicating yourself to a meaningful project this year can be good for your mind and body.



