The energy is intense under today's feisty full moon. We might be feeling more restless than usual. Since emotions will be heightened at this time, we may need to watch for potential drama and heated disagreements, as this is the kind of moon that could have folks airing out their grievances. On the plus side, the current cosmic weather could give us the impetus we need to walk away from a one-sided relationship. It can also help us to push past the fear of doing something new.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might be feeling confident about going in a new direction. Too, a relationship may have run its course. It's time to go solo.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

There may be a need for you to step back from one of your many commitments. You might also feel a need to revive your spiritual practice.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Go out with friends and find something new to get into. If you've been working to make a difference in your community, you could see great results.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might be feeling very proud of yourself because of something you've accomplished. It's an opportunity to set yourself apart from the crowd.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Pack your bags -- adventure awaits you! If traveling isn't an option, perhaps there's opportunity to explore through writing, teaching or learning.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It can be scary to share your deepest fears or emotions with someone, but it can also be empowering.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're in negotiations of any kind, stick to your terms and expect a favorable outcome. Too, you may be ready to take a partnership to a new level.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might be delighted about the progress you're making with your health or wellness. You could also experience a professional victory.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Creatively, you are on fire! Maybe you're ready to unveil a project you've been working on, or you're feeling more inspired than you have in a while. Romance may be a highlight, too.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Home and family are spotlighted. Perhaps you're ready to refresh your space. A heart-to-heart with someone you love might also be necessary.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There may be exciting news to announce or some waiting for you in your inbox. Also, expect success with ideas, content or networking.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Is it time to raise your rates? Or, a job offer could also be on the horizon. You could get approved for funding or financing, too.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're bold, ambitious and virtually unstoppable. Once you've set your mind to something, you do everything within your power to make it happen. You don't wait for anything to be handed to you because you go out and get what you want. You're assertive, innovative and high-achieving. You're forever blazing new trails and accomplishing goals that very few have done. You greet life with enthusiasm and excitement. This year, a powerful partnership could bring you success.