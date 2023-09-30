The day ahead is bristling with energy. We're invited to be adventurous, innovative and active. We should aim to get out and about, whether it's attending a sporting event, going on a date or discovering new interests with friends. While the earlier part of the day will most likely be the busiest, the late evening offers us an opportunity to relax. The laidback vibe at the end of the day can also be good for more low-key entertainment, creative work or spending time with the people we love.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're in the mood to shake things up, consider playing around with a new hobby, game or art medium. Too, find fun in your love life.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may need a break from folks, save for those closest to you. It might take a while to get your day started, but you should eventually find your groove.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Enjoying encouraging conversations with friends might be the highlight of your day. Community is important.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You could secure a new client, job offer or extra income. Embrace your leadership abilities. At the very least, acknowledge your hard work.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A weekend getaway might be what you need today. On a different note, you could have a business- or career-related idea that's worth exploring.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might be moodier than usual, which could have you reading too much into something. Find more upbeat things to think about.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

What's something enjoyable that you and your partner or closest friend can do together? Attending a healing circle or a social event might be options.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're looking to make today a productive one, expect to get a lot accomplished.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Venues that encourage learning and conversation, like a museum or gallery, will make the most engaging experiences for a romantic or solo date.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Being with family or someone who's like a mom or an aunt to you might be what your heart needs today. Spending time at home may feel good, too.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Take a friend to lunch or a movie. Think locally in terms of activities and entertainment. Meanwhile, if you have something to market, this can be a great day to reach people.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

What's something self-care related that you could do for yourself today? Make sure to get it done. Your mind and body will thank you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You've got a determined and resilient spirit. You're not afraid to put yourself out there or go after what you want. People often admire your self-confidence. You pull no punches, and you always remain true to who you are. Others appreciate your authenticity. You're also quite charismatic. You're fun-loving and creative. You've got a lot of warmth and affection to give because of your big heart. This year, you may have some financial gains to look forward to, as well as stronger bonds with the people you love.