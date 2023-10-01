We can expect a relaxing, albeit productive Sunday. The cosmic vibes support rejuvenation as well as low-stress work. We get a chance to catch up with ourselves and prepare for the week ahead. If we're in need of feel-good energy, today shouldn't disappoint. We're encouraged to take time out and enjoy life's simple pleasures, like a tasty snack, a hot bath or fresh flowers. Whatever option we pick, it will most likely be something that speaks to one of the five senses, if not all. Creative energy will also be in abundance.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Do what you can to nourish yourself. It will give you the fuel you need.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Expect to be in high spirits today. You have the power to attract good things and good people.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Take it down a few notches and create space to rest and replenish yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Getting involved with a community project or event might be on your agenda today, especially if it's centered on family fun or helping others.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might find yourself in a position to lead or inspire others today. Be great.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Some traveling or adventure will do your spirits good. Watching films or reading stories that transport you to another place might hit the spot, too.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A wise financial decision pays off. Pat yourself on the back.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Joy and connection are possible today, whether it's with your partner, a close friend or a new acquaintance. Meanwhile, if you need support, don't hesitate to ask.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You can make significant progress with a work-related project or a wellness goal. Try a fresh approach.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Arts and culture, romance, entertainment -- these might be some things that you're focused on today. Enjoy!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Entertaining at home can be a great way to spend the day. Napping on the couch is a great option as well.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be in a chatty mood. Connect with folks you haven't spoken to in a while. Strike up an interesting conversation. Take an interactive class.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You've got a mellow, easygoing attitude. Not too many things get you riled up. You love your peace and comfort. You also love people of substance and anything made of quality. You only give your time to things that are considered valuable, practical or worthwhile. You strive to fill your life with meaningful experiences. When it comes to your family and friends, you're incredibly generous. Although you might not forgive or forget easily, you're loyal and consistent. This year, your intuition will be stronger than usual. Make sure you're paying attention, as it will lead you to success.