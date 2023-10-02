There may be a level of confusion in the air that makes decision-making difficult. On a positive note, creative work can thrive today, as more abstract thinking is promoted. When it comes to taking care of practical matters, we may need to be mindful of getting distracted or being unrealistic in our approach. Doing what we can to stay focused will be helpful. Engaging in activities for our well-being can also be a good way to find clarity.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Eating intuitively could be a useful way to create a more beneficial relationship with your wellness. Practice listening to your body.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Yes, there's always room for growth, but do you have enough love for the person you are now?

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're experiencing some uncertainty about what your next move should be, go inward and reflect. The answers will come soon enough.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You have the ability to connect with people through your voice today. Share your thoughts and ideas. It's also a good time to market yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You could secure a job offer or a financial deal, but make sure you're clear on the terms. Recognize that you have a lot to offer.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's possible that someone isn't being fully honest with you. Seek out the truth.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your sixth sense is spot-on today. Trust yourself. Meanwhile, you might be extra sensitive to the energy around you. Enjoying some peace should help.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Try not to be apprehensive about putting yourself out there. People will be very receptive to you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If your workspace or living space feels chaotic, it might be tough to get much done. Organizing your area can help.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You don't always have to have everything all figured out. Take a risk or try something new; you could learn a lot.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It might be best to hold off on any financial decisions until you get more info. Too, what can you do to take greater precautions with your banking?

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't doubt yourself. You have what it takes to do an amazing job or make a great impression on others.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

The words "no" and "can't" don't resonate for you because you believe in possibility. You succeed because you never give up on your dreams. You may need time to sit with your feelings; however, when you listen to your intuition, you never go wrong. People often seek advice from you because of your empathetic nature, astute observations and gentle way of giving advice. Having enough solitude is necessary for you, as it helps you stay in tune with yourself. This year, be brave enough to let go of anything you've outgrown.