Ideas and conversation should flow under today's buzzy skies. If we've got a problem to solve, projects to develop or meetings to attend, we should be able to access the mental focus that we need to get the job done. The day will be very useful for planning and strategizing, gathering and processing information, and engaging in important discussions. This can also be an ideal time to iron out policies and procedures. There's a cooperative energy in the air that makes it easy to connect.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your problem-solving abilities and can-do attitude will be appreciated by anyone you're working with today.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Nourish yourself on the inside and out. You also might have an idea that can turn into something profitable.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your charismatic energy is hard to resist. You have the power to attract love, money and just about anything else your heart desires.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can greatly influence others with the power of your words. Your intuition will tell you exactly what you need to say and when.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may find a professional opportunity through someone you know. Aside from that, resourcefulness may be needed to handle a financial matter.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your sharp mind and creative skills make you stand out. If it's recognition that you want, you can achieve it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you feel like taking a chance on something new, go with the flow. Follow any hunches you receive.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Talking to a friend about what you're feeling can be a helpful way to process your emotions. Meanwhile, if you have something to market, expect success.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Conversations about money or business should yield positive results. Friends may lend you some support. Team projects will also be successful.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your leadership skills come in handy, especially if you're hoping to make an impact at work or with a project.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may have suspicions about something. Get to the truth rather than going off of assumptions.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be craving a little bonding time with a friend or your partner. Set up a date.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You love anything that gives you the option to learn something you didn't know before. You're also an excellent conversationalist, but you prefer in-depth discussions over surface talk. You speak your mind, but you put a great deal of thought into what you say. As such, you often have profound thoughts to share. You've got the foresight, ingenuity and focus to expertly execute any plan, idea or project. This year, keep your mind open to new experiences and new ways of thinking. The world is a big place; enjoy it!