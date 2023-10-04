Today's cosmic weather continues to be beneficial for connection. Whether we're working with people, hosting meetings or livestreams, or looking to get together with friends, we'll find that it's a great day for togetherness. The need for fun might also be a running theme, which could have us making plans for the evening. Events centered on the arts, advocacy or socialising will be particularly engaging. Our creative energy and inspiration will be supercharged. Meanwhile, progress can be best achieved by the power of cooperation, effective communication and careful decision-making.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Expect to ace any meetings that you've got scheduled. It's a great time for participating in team projects, working out contracts or making introductions.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Life may be super busy for you now, but today gives you an opportunity to catch up and get organised.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your ingenuity makes you the star of the show today. Be confident in showing folks what you can do. On another note, your love life gets a lift.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You need time away from the crowds. Working from home or heading home early might be the way to go. Quality time with family is also encouraged.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Networking should yield positive results. Aside from that, you might enjoy an evening out with friends.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your focus turns toward your finances. If you're aiming to secure a new job, get a pay raise or apply for funding, you can make progress.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Reach out to folks, share your thoughts and ideas, and make your voice heard. You can finally move forward with a plan.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your mind needs rest. Sleep or meditation may be able to help. Try to tune out unhelpful distractions.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

As it often goes, word travels fast. So, if there's news or information you need to get out, now's a good time to share.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your intellect is one of your sharpest tools. Whatever you put your mind to now, you can achieve.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It's time to stop overthinking and just take a chance. You'll be pleasantly surprised at what happens next.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might need to have a heart-to-heart with someone close to you. Expect it to go well. You could also receive good news concerning money.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're funny, sociable and a joy to be around. You can establish a connection with just about anyone you meet. Understanding people is something that you're skilled at. Being a part of a team and helping others are also ways in which you shine. You're smart and creative. You pride yourself in having an open mind and an imaginative way of thinking. You can balance passion with reason. This year, seek out anything that makes your heart sing, and don't stop making that beautiful music.