After the upbeat vibes we experienced yesterday, today's energy is a bit quieter. Our focus turns inward now, emphasizing a need to look after our emotional well-being. It's also an excellent day to tend to matters concerning home and family, in addition to financial concerns. There could be some stress that arises today, and we're encouraged to be responsible in how we handle it. Helping others can be one way to keep the positivity and good vibes going. Recognising when we need a timeout can also alleviate tension.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Avoid giving unsolicited advice. If you want to be helpful, make sure your input is truly welcome or needed.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might have a lot going on today. Is there anything on your schedule that you can leave for another day? Maybe you might need to call in a favor.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

When it comes to handling your finances, you might be tempted to take a risk of some sort, but you should go with a more practical approach.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might need a little pick-me-up today. Engage with people or activities that lift your spirits.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might need a break from social media or a timeout from people in general. Make space in your schedule for some peaceful solitude.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You don't have to do everything yourself. Allow yourself to lean on others for support.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be feeling unsure of yourself today. But you know what to do; you've been putting in the work.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Try not to stress about the future. Keep yourself anchored in the present. How can you make the most of where you are right now?

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Overextending yourself to others is one of the fastest ways to burn yourself out and build up resentment in your relationships. Honor your boundaries.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't assume you know it all. Be open to what others can teach you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It can be all too easy to bite off more than you can chew today. Be practical about how you manage your time.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't allow your fears or negative self-talk to zap your confidence. Believe in yourself; you are more than capable.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're resilient, and you're unafraid to say what's in your heart. You possess an intuitive mind. Although you might not always trust your gut, you always win when you do. You're learning how to trust yourself rather than seeking the answers elsewhere. Still, having close and heartfelt bonds are important to you. Having a sense of security is also crucial, which is why you put a lot of thought into decisions and relationships. This year gives you the opportunity to make a big impact on others or in your career.