Although Fridays are usually reserved for fun and socialising, today has a more reclusive vibe to it. The focus is more on home and family, as opposed to being out and about and meeting new people. Many of us may opt to work from home or stay in for the evening. If we do get together with others, it will most likely be with those nearest and dearest to us. In fact, we might find ourselves craving one-on-one time with a loved one, as the need for warmth and closeness will be strong.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Cherish the time you spend with the people you love. Everyone else can wait.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Sometimes it's not always best to stick with what you know. Be open to a different approach.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Appreciate your alone time or some much needed solitude. You don't always need to be in the mix.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Take a step back from helping others. Allow them to come to your aid for a change.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It might be helpful to tune everyone out and just work on your own today. Meanwhile, trust your intuition with decision-making.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Despite the differences you have with others, you can still find some things you share in common.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't worry about the haters. You've got people in your corner -- remember that.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're unsure of how you can best execute a plan, ask for help or advice from someone knowledgeable.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Spend some extra time on self-care today. You may have little bandwidth for much else.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may have a lot of duties or obligations at the moment. So try to create space to do something fun that's just for you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Before you add another item to your to-do list, try and take care of what's already on it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If there's a chance you want to take on a new opportunity, idea or experience, don't overthink it. Just go for it!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a gentle and caring soul. You do a lot for others, especially for the people you love. You can warm anyone's heart with the power of your kindness and affection. You're enterprising and creative. It doesn't take much for you to get excited about a new idea or goal. You pursue your dreams with passion. With your determination and positive attitude, you always hit your mark. Even when you fail, you're still able to find something valuable from the experience. This year, you could make quite a name for yourself or solidify your place in the winner's circle.