The emotional intensity is turned up today, increasing the chances for temper tantrums, moodiness and misunderstandings. As such, it's probably not the best day for socializing or handling a touchy issue. If we need to work with others to fulfill a job, we should aim to avoid unnecessary drama. People may be unusually difficult today, but we can choose to act responsibly in how we deal with it. In some cases, choosing to disengage from potential conflict or employing more compassion with others can help diffuse the tension.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Someone might try to get under your skin, but you don't have to take the bait.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may need a break from work or your usual routine. Mix things up.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be mindful of insisting that others do things your way. Loosen the reins a little.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may need to give yourself some space from everyone, especially if you're feeling moody.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might not feel like doing much today. Take care not to overcommit.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

One of the keys to asking for help and receiving it is learning to recognise when you need support.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Take the path of least resistance and stop trying to force things to go a certain way. Just go with the flow.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You need a little levity in your life. Do something fun with your partner or a friend. Also, it's impossible for you to have all the answers - nor should you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There's a chance you're feeling slighted by a friend or someone you know. Acknowledge your emotions, but try not to be reactive. Consider if you're misreading the situation.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to be too hard on people. Tap into your sense of humor and exercise a little more kindness and patience.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might have a full schedule today. If you're going to be able to keep up with everything, you're going to need to prioritise your wellness.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If something doesn't sit well with you, know you have the right to object, change your mind or opt out.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You need room to be your own person and follow your own heart. You need relationships with people who accept you as you are. No matter the goal or challenge in front of you, success is something you often achieve because of your iron will, passion and discipline. You're a fighter, and you rarely lose. When you get knocked down, you always get back up. You go above and beyond for your family and friends, and you never turn away a person in need. This year, there will be many people who will want to help you -let them.



