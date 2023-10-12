The day may start off slow, but with the intensity in the air ramping up by the afternoon, we might need a moment to catch up to ourselves. That being said, we shouldn't have too much of an issue finding the motivation we need to plow through whatever work we have for the day. The current cosmic weather encourages us to keep our heads down and our noses to the grindstone. With a game-changing solar eclipse just two days away, it could be a stressful time. Channeling our energy into productive projects can help take the edge off.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

This can be a great day for handling anything that you've been putting off. Clear it off your to-do list now so you can focus on more enjoyable activities.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Being around someone who inspires you could boost your creative energy.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may need to rely on your inner strength to overcome an obstacle today. You've got this!

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It may be necessary to have an honest conversation with someone. Approach it with a can-do attitude.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You have a lot going on today. Making time for self-care can help keep you grounded and on track.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be confident in sharing your thoughts or ideas. If people aren't paying attention, you're talented and witty enough to get them interested.



LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be ready to move on from something that's been bothering you. Perhaps it's time to get it off your chest.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might feel more motivated or enthusiastic than you've been in some time. Any stagnant energy you've been feeling should begin to clear.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be practical about the plans you make. Devise a good strategy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Others may be looking to you for guidance. You'll know what to do.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There's no sense in dwelling on the past because there are better things on the horizon.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone. Receiving encouragement from your partner or a friend may lend you courage.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're brave and ambitious. You possess a personal magnetism that commands attention. In any situation, your take-charge attitude gets the job done. You keep cool under pressure, and you know how to thrive in even the most challenging of circumstances. Your instincts are sharp, and you can never go wrong by following them. Although you're incredibly independent, you appreciate having loyal people by your side. Expect this year to help you in achieving financial success and developing a better relationship with your body.