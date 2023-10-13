The day before a new moon can be physically draining, so today could be extra taxing, as tomorrow's new moon also coincides with a powerful eclipse. On the plus side, there's some supportive energy in the air that can be useful for productivity. Since there's also an emphasis on partnerships and cooperation today, we're encouraged to team up with others for the best results. Aside from work and responsibilities, the day can be good for doing anything that supports our minds and bodies. It may be Friday the 13th, but the day might not be so unlucky after all.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There are times when you need to be vulnerable with people. Think of vulnerability as a form of strength.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Partnering up with the right people can get you one step closer to your goals.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

When you love what you do, it doesn't really feel like work. But if you feel like you're just going through the motions, maybe it's time for a change.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Perhaps it's time to take a creative idea and run with it. You just might be on to something very original.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

There may be a matter concerning your home or family that you need to address. Your ability to stay cool under pressure will see you through.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If there's something you want, now's the time to speak up. You can make a very persuasive argument.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you've been working on a wellness-related issue, you can make significant progress today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Confidence looks good on you. Whatever you set out to accomplish today, your can-do approach will get you results.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be motivated to do something kind for someone. Your warmheartedness can make a positive impact.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Group projects should go well today, especially if you're at the helm leading the pack. If you need to rally people together, you'll ace the task.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

With all the experience that you have to share, it's no wonder why folks look up to you or hold you in high regard.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Venture out and explore. Dare to do something different. Now's not the time to play it safe.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're patient and strategic. Your keen perception and inner strength allow you to overcome whatever obstacles stand in your way. You're gutsy and uncompromising. If there's something you want, you don't back down until you get it. Your drive always pay off. With friends and family, you're supportive and loyal, and they may even consider you to be their rock. You keep everyone safe and secure with your protective energy. This year, work on prioritizing your needs so that you can be a happier and healthier you.