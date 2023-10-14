The atmosphere may feel charged due to today's transformative solar eclipse. Eclipses mark major turning points in our lives, and this eclipse puts a special focus on our connections with others. Over the next six months, we could experience necessary shifts in our relationships at a personal, professional and societal level, as our ability to coexist gets put under a microscope. Under this eclipse, we can expect to see an increase in conversations about equality and social justice, global relations, and laws and policy.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There may be some connections that you want to strengthen and some you're ready to move on from. Who do you want on your team?

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may need to create a more manageable routine for yourself with either your work or your wellness. Consider what will make you feel your best.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Being your authentic self will help you attract the right people and opportunities. Listen to your heart's truth.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There's a saying that goes, "You can never go home again." While you may not be able to go back to the past, you can create a home in the here and now.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Perhaps your skills need some sharpening, or you need to create some space for new ideas to flourish. Either way, it's time for a reset.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Financial security may be a topic of concern now. Raise your rates or have the conversation about money that you can no longer avoid.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Put yourself first. Chances are, you're headed in a new direction, and you'll want to make sure you're ready for all the opportunities you'll encounter.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Move on, and don't look back. Let what needs to end come to a close. You have so much more out there for you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're feeling like you no longer fit in with the groups, friends or social circles you used to belong to, don't fret. You're on a different wavelength now.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Where do you want to take your career? Get ready to start making moves because new options are about to present themselves.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

When's the last time you allowed yourself to dream big or go on an adventure? If it's been a while, there's no time like the present to get started.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Feeling like you're stuck or in a space of transition is never easy. Know that the pace is picking up, and you'll soon be out on the other side.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a dynamic, daring person. You're unafraid to stand up to injustice; you believe in fairness. You're thoughtful of those around you, and when you ask how someone feels or what they think, you're genuinely interested. Just your presence alone can bring out the best in others. When there's a problem, you can solve it efficiently. You also enjoy trying anything that's out of the ordinary because you're quite extraordinary yourself! This year, an exciting new chapter in your life awaits you. Live it up!