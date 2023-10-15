The atmosphere may still be a bit buzzy after yesterday's solar eclipse. However, today's cosmic weather gives us an opportunity to blow off some steam. The morning hours should be perfect for catching up on work or doing something physically active, like water aerobics, sports or going on a hike. Engaging in activities that support the mind and body are particularly encouraged. Toward the evening, we should be in a more sociable mood. Getting together with loved ones or going on a date can be fun.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Movement and exercise can help you release negative emotions. Organizing your space is also a good option.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

The romantic vibes in the air are strong. It's a great time for meeting someone new or having some heartfelt fun with your sweetheart.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Caring for the people you love can be a great way to tap into some feel-good energy. Your thoughtfulness will make a very positive impact.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It's time to enjoy yourself. Take a dance class. Go on a date. Grab a karaoke mic and sing your heart out.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It might feel better to stay home and putter around the house rather than being out and about.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If there's people you want to reach out to, now's a good time for conversation and connection.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might need some pampering today. What's something easy yet nourishing that you can do for yourself?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You'll most likely enjoy doing something fun or sporty with friends. Come up with a plan and round up the team.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Setting aside some quiet time for yourself can be a useful strategy to get work done.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be very close to reaching an important goal. Take a moment to acknowledge how far you've come.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your ability to take charge will reap you some rewards today. You've got what it takes to succeed.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

As you work on broadening your horizons, don't neglect to reach out to others for support or advice. The help you need is available.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your can-do attitude is inspiring and refreshing. People appreciate your enthusiasm and your enterprising spirit. Once you set your mind on something, you go for it, but you don't go after anything you're not passionate about. For you, it's all or nothing. You're not afraid to push yourself to the limit. Your charm and magnetism are undeniable. It's easy for you to make friends and connect with people. You have a unique way of making others feel seen. This year, there's financial success in the stars for you. Make sure you know your worth.