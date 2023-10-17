The morning hours inspire us to be proactive if we have lots to accomplish. The cosmos lend us the focus we need to tackle our to-dos. As such, the day can be useful for handling challenging tasks. Aside from work, we might also be moved to engage in activities that enable us to care for our emotional well-being, like counseling, exercise or a spiritual practice. Of course, enjoying a few laughs can also do the trick. We might need to do what we can to maintain our sense of humor, as the afternoon vibes may be a bit glum.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you've been stuck on a problem, expect to find the resources or motivation you need to get over the hump.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Folks may come to you for advice or wisdom. Share what you can, but avoid overextending yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Support your mental well-being today. It's OK to tell others "no" to things if you don't have the bandwidth.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're looking for love, you might make a match with someone very intriguing. Try not to expect the worst. If you're already partnered, pencil in some quality time.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It may be a good time to clean your space. On a separate note, when it comes to decision-making, take a more cautious approach.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can be very persuasive today, which can be ideal for meetings, pitching ideas or sharing content. Just don't doubt yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

There may be a money matter to address or a financial opportunity on the table. Work out all the details.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your intuition is especially sharp today, so make sure you're paying attention. Meanwhile, don't discount how gifted or smart you are.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't be afraid to let go of something that no longer works for you. It may be difficult, but it's necessary.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be stronger with a team than you are on your own today. Everyone needs a little help sometimes.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Pay no mind to the haters. Just keep doing what you do best.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need to speak up about something. Try not to worry about how well it will go over. People need to hear the truth.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You excel at what you do because you never give up. You never hesitate to show up for your family and friends. Your emotions run deep, although you may not always reveal them. There might be occasions where you feel misunderstood, but as long as you remain true to yourself, you'll always be right at home. You strive for personal growth. You're self-aware enough to admit when you're wrong and know where you need to improve. Though, despite any of your flaws, you're still worthy and deserving of love. This year, practice more self-compassion.