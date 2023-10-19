It's a lazy, sleepy start to the day. However, by the time the afternoon arrives, we can expect more enthusiasm. While we're still riding the waves of eclipse season, today offers us a reprieve from the intensity; we're encouraged to play and tap into the feel-good vibes. Work and business are also supported today, especially if we're doing anything related to education, media and publishing, law and advocacy, or the arts. By the late evening, the vibe becomes much calmer, allowing us to relax. Meanwhile, night owls can enjoy a boost in productivity.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There's much that you can learn or achieve just by talking with others. Strike up a conversation.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If something has been heavy on your heart, you may get some closure or comfort, especially if you prioritize your emotional well-being.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might feel like going somewhere fun with a close friend or enjoying a night in with your partner.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You could be inspired to take on a DIY project to improve or beautify your space. Doing something like this could be helpful for alleviating stress.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your charm should be a big hit today. This could be beneficial for you in business or in love.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Expect success with a home- or property-related deal. Meanwhile, it might be fun to experiment in the kitchen with a new recipe for dinner or dessert.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your words have the power to move and inspire people. It's an ideal time for engaging in important discussions, meeting new folks or live-streaming.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your sharp instincts will lead you to the money today. If you get a hunch about anything concerning your business or finances, follow it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Consider something small but powerful that you can do to help someone in need. It can make a positive impact.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may not know it, but there are folks taking interest in you -- and they like what they see. Your stellar track record speaks volumes.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You could probably use a change of scenery today. Venture out and explore.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

A job search could yield promising results. A conversation about money should also be productive.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a lively and energetic spirit. You're great with people, and anyone you meet often appreciates your warm personality. Style, art or culture may be areas of interest for you. You're imaginative and studious. You're also adventurous. You probably have a ton of stamps on your passport. You aim to learn as much as you can about the world and other people, and you never pass up a chance to satiate your curiosity. This year, you may be moved to tell your story by writing a book, starting a podcast or getting on stage.