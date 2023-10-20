It's a gold star day for accomplishing goals, executing plans or projects, and handling our responsibilities. We'll find that we'll have the cooperation and motivation we need to achieve success. The day's cosmic vibes are particularly supportive of matters concerning business, finance, government, real estate and technology. If any hiccups arise, finding a fix should be easy. Outside of our responsibilities, the timing works well for exercises and activities geared toward mind-body wellness.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your work ethic and leadership abilities make you the star of the show today. Expect positive feedback.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Working or collaborating with others should bring you joy today. It's always nice when you find the right people and vibe on the same wavelength.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your creativity could help you in securing a job or funding. Additionally, enjoying a cozy night in might be more enjoyable than going out.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Your love life gets a boost. Listen to your heart, and it will lead you exactly where you want to go.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Keep yourself nourished and hydrated. Make sure you have enough energy to do all that you want to do.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

With your kind of confidence and charm, don't be surprised if people are drawn to you like moths to a flame. Let your light shine.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Make some time to relax and tune out the noise. You'll feel much better after giving yourself an opportunity to recharge.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Networking will bring you welcome results. It's a great time to introduce yourself to new people, for business or for fun.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Because of your stellar reputation, you may come across new opportunities for work and money. At the very least, the support or friendship that you need will show up at the right time.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your positive energy is infectious. You can make a powerful impact on the people around you. Meanwhile, you can make progress with a goal.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Trust your gut when it comes to executing plans, especially in your professional life. You're spot-on.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Being in proximity to people who lift you up will give you the fuel you need to make the most of today.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You run on brain power. You have a sharp intellect, and you're very observant. You have a gift for being able to connect with people wherever you are. You're witty, funny and charismatic. You never hesitate to share your thoughts. You excel at what you do because of your inventiveness and hard work. Although you may not like to slow down for too long, you benefit a great deal from taking time out to rest and relax. This year, focus on things that both feed and soothe your mind.