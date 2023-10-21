While Saturdays are usually good for socialising and entertainment, today could be less fun and more stressful than we might like. Exchanges with others may feel especially charged, which could lead to misunderstandings. In some cases, we may need to be mindful of letting our ego get in the way of logic or our ability to cooperate with others. It's shaping up to be one of those days when it's probably best to lay low and keep to ourselves rather than getting involved in weird group dynamics or power struggles.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't feed into other people's drama. Save yourself the headache.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be careful of biting off more than you can chew today.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Before you take a chance on something, think about whether the reward is worth the risk.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Sometimes it's better to have help rather than doing it on your own.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Try not to think too much about things that are beyond your control for now. Instead, consider what you do have the power to change.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be as flexible as you can with others. It's OK if folks don't do things exactly the way you would.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're feeling moody today, maybe it's a sign that you're overwhelmed. What's one thing you can do to make life a little easier for yourself?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may have a lot on your mind. Writing about it in your journal or talking it out with a person you trust can be helpful. Working through your feelings with art can be useful, too.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid overextending yourself today. It might be best to just focus on yourself and your needs for now.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to take things too personally. Keeping your sense of humor in the face of a challenge will give you perspective.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be mindful of getting too attached to outcomes. Everything will work out as it should.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

A friend might do something you're not too happy with. Talking to them about it could help keep any bad feelings from festering.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a powerful being. You have intense drive, spirit and perseverance. You're a goal-oriented person who always hits their mark. Whenever there's trouble, you rise to the occasion to stop it. You don't get scared easily. You're brave enough to challenge the rules. You stand up for yourself when needed, but most importantly, you stand up for others, too. People find you to be a devoted and trustworthy friend. Protecting and caring for the people you love comes naturally. This year, your home and family life will provide a great deal of comfort and happiness for you.