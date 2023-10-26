The cosmic energy begins to ramp back up, but we shouldn't expect anything out of the ordinary, even though there's a game-changing lunar eclipse only a few days away. Today's vibes can be useful for handling work and responsibilities, although we may need to find a healthy balance between taking the initiative and going with the flow. However, if we are feeling restless, working the energy out through physical activity can be a good way to relax or use our time more constructively.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your confidence and courage will see you through today, namely when it comes to handling something you've been avoiding.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You could find someone's behavior extra annoying. Try not to take it too personally, as it probably has nothing to do with you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You're on your way to reaching your goals. Taking a steady approach will ensure that you reach the finish line.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Doing what you love or what you're naturally good at is where you'll shine today. In other words, just be yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It might be time to speak up or have a moment of truth regarding a home-or family-related situation. Too, maybe you just need some fresh air.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're in a sour mood, take time to meditate, write or talk about it. That way, you won't run the risk of taking it out on others.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're negotiating about money or trying to get something that's owed to you, the power is in your hands, and the odds are in your favor.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Today is a great opportunity to focus on your wellness or establish a new routine. Engaging in work or exercise can help you burn off excess energy.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Spending time alone to indulge in a fun hobby or a creative passion could be both therapeutic and productive.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Being around the people you call your chosen family may be what your heart yearns for today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

A business meeting or job search could yield a positive outcome. Meanwhile, effective communication will be the key to your success today, especially if there's a problem to solve.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

With any choice or decision that you make, ensure that it is in alignment with your values.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an ambitious and industrious person. You feel your best when you're busy and working toward a goal. Your courage and enthusiasm inspire others. You possess a fire within you that can light up the world. When you're passionate enough about something, you can achieve a great deal. Being a leader might be something that comes naturally to you, thanks to your take-charge, can-do attitude. Your playful energy makes people love being around you. This year, prioritizing your self-care will empower you in many ways.