If we have something to do today that requires a lot of energy or enthusiasm, today's cosmic weather should provide us with the get-up-and-go that we need. However, there could be some restlessness or irritability in the air that could have us feeling more impatient and short-tempered than usual. To avoid unnecessary drama or confrontation, we should aim to channel our energy in a healthy, productive manner or in entertaining ways. Avoiding impulsive decision-making will be helpful, too.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may need to let loose and blow off some steam. Have some fun! You deserve it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It's time for a breather. Put your Do Not Disturb sign up and enjoy some peace and quiet.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Community and friendship are what you need the most right now. Surround yourself with love.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

No matter what your goals are for today, know that you're poised and ready for success.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might be craving some adventure. Go exploring. You can also read a book, listen to music or see a movie that immerses you in another world.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Today, you'll be able to make progress with financial matters. Taking time out to check in with yourself and how you're feeling can also be productive.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

There are times when it's necessary to compromise. However, today isn't the day.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your well-being is important. Do what you can to keep yourself nourished on the inside and out.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Engaging in art or creativity can be a helpful way to work through difficult feelings. Take a dance class. Belt your heart out at a karaoke studio.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Entertaining friends and family at home could make for an enjoyable night, especially if there's some games and friendly competition involved.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Stick to your principles in both words and actions. Folks will respect you for it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Be clear and direct in asking for what you want, and you'll have a better chance of getting it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're full of energy and life. You're not the type to just sit back and coast. You go after what you want with all your might, and you often succeed. Your bravery is admirable, as is your strength. It's no wonder that people look to you for direction and leadership. You're incredibly protective of the people you love, and you never hesitate to show people how you feel. You have a warm heart and a fun-loving spirit, although you're unafraid to stand up for yourself or others when necessary. This year, you may be ready to make a lifestyle change. If so, expect success.