Today's lunar eclipse occurs during a full moon and marks the end of a cycle that began back in November 2021, signaling the closing of a chapter or an old way of living. This influential cosmic event aims to firmly set us on a new path toward a better quality of life. However, eclipses can oftentimes trigger sudden shifts that require us to adjust. With today's energy being exceptionally intense and unpredictable, we may want to do what we can to stay as grounded and flexible as possible while we ride the waves of change.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Money and resources are spotlighted. It's possible that you could secure a higher income, a new job, a bankable property or a business deal.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If there's one person that you can always bet on, it's yourself. Keep this in mind as you continue your journey toward personal growth.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be ready to move on from anything that no longer resonates with you. Free yourself so you can align with things that better feed your soul.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can make a powerful impact on the people around you. By shining and sharing your light, you encourage others to shine theirs.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A big career move or a professional victory may be on the horizon.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

In what ways do you need to stop holding yourself back? Let go of any self-limiting beliefs.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

There's change in the air. Expect movement with anything that's felt stuck or stagnant in your life.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You could be ready to say "yes" to a promising partnership. Go for it! This union is blessed.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be celebrating the progress you've made with a work or wellness goal. If you've set one and haven't reached it yet, there's still time.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your creative work could bring you buzz. Love may also be flourishing in your life. Self-love counts, too.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There may be improvements to be made concerning your home or family relationships, or perhaps it's just a matter of coming home to yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

The conversations that you're having at this time might have a serendipitous quality to them. Expect good news.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a lover of pleasure and all the good things that life has to offer. You work hard to make sure you have all that you need, and you make sure that your loved ones are taken care of, too. You're cautious about taking risks, but when you do, you're certain that it is well worth the reward. You're tenacious, trustworthy and resilient. You work well under pressure. Your resourcefulness and ingenuity are gifts, and so is your generosity. People love being around you because of your soothing presence. This year, love won't disappoint.