As the intensity of yesterday's lunar eclipse continues to linger, we can expect the atmosphere to feel charged. If a problem has been festering, the issue could come to a head. Although there are times when conflict can be healthy, we may want to do what we can to steer clear of petty drama. If we're feeling moody, we're encouraged to handle our emotions responsibly, rather than lashing out. On the plus side, the current cosmic weather can be useful for addressing unhealthy situations and relationship dynamics.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're feeling some financial stress, try not to worry too much about it. Consider what your most practical options are and go from there.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Stay focused on joy as much as possible today. Pay no mind to the haters or negative energy.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

What helps you feel grounded? Maybe sitting at home reading your favorite book or being with people you love will do the trick.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Can you be flexible enough with others when it comes to making plans? Show folks that you're a team player.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You can't always be the one in charge. Sometimes you must allow others to fix their own issues. For now, do what you need to do for yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be mindful of getting into petty arguments with people. You have bigger, better and more enjoyable things to think about.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Sometimes you can desire something so intensely, only to attain it and realize it wasn't truly what you needed. What's meant for you will always find you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't be so insistent on doing everything by yourself. There's support or assistance available.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid taking on more than necessary. People will appreciate your ability to be realistic and practical.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It might be a good idea to give people their space today, as folks will be cranky. There's more than enough fun you can have on your own.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Working with authority figures or being in a position of authority could prove to be very stressful today. Take care of your emotional well-being.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need to have a moment of truth with someone. As a result, someone may be more supportive or understanding than you might expect.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You are disciplined, dedicated and extremely inventive. Your kindness is unparalleled. You possess a remarkable ability to make everyone around you feel valued. You have made a lasting impression on others just by being yourself. Your generosity is boundless, and you consistently go above and beyond to help those around you. You're not afraid to fight for what's right. Your fearlessness and strength are unmatched. This year, be open to making new partnerships, friends and allies. You'll be happily surprised to see just how many folks have got your back.