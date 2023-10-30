The morning hours should be the most productive today. From sunrise through late morning, the timing is ideal for tying up loose ends. After last week's game-changing eclipse, we may be contemplating decisions about our future. If we're wanting to move forward, we'll need to make space for what's new by closing out unfinished business. By midday, we might find ourselves less interested in work and more interested in whatever's happening in the moment. However, taking care of responsibilities now may save us a headache later.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

How can you best support your mind and body today? Avoid scattering yourself in too many directions.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you need support, just ask. Don't be unnecessarily stubborn about doing everything yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might not have much energy today. If there's work to be done, do the best you can, but don't overdo it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't fixate too much on the what-ifs, especially if you're expecting the worst. Sometimes you've just got to go through with things and hope for the best.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

An important decision that you must make may be an unpopular one. Stay true to yourself, since it's impossible to make everyone happy.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If there's a risk you're ready to take, go for it. Don't expect praise or applause, though. You're doing this just for yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Before starting something new, focus on finishing up what you've already started.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't be afraid of rejection. Anything that's truly meant for you will always be yours.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It can often feel good to be helpful to others. However, be mindful of giving up too much of yourself. Know your limits.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

When something doesn't work out, it can be a bummer, but don't forget all the good things you have going for you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be mindful of any self-doubt or negative mindsets that creep up on you. Trust yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

After interacting with so many people lately, you might need to get quiet and reflect. Nourish yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You often have great ideas, and you do the necessary work to bring them to life. You're a person of substance. Maintaining your integrity is important to you. You're someone people can lean on. You show people you care about them through your words of encouragement. At times, you can be too hard on yourself, but you're learning the power of self-appreciation despite your flaws or failures. This year, you may be ready to embrace a whole new way of life. Get ready for something (or someone) amazing!