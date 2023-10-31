The day is humming with positive energy. It's a great time for events, team projects and socialising. Many folks will be in the mood to connect for business and for fun. For those of us looking to meet new people, the current cosmic weather encourages us to put ourselves out there and make a few friends. Too, networking should be very productive. There might even be surprising romantic connections to be made. If we have plans to see friends after work or in the evening, it should be an enjoyable experience for all.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Meetings and discussions should be productive, especially if they concern money, business or your health.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your creative skills could help you secure some extra money. Meanwhile, love and romance should be delightful.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Engaging in meditation or music and art could be different forms of self-care for you. Cleaning or organising your space can uplift your mood as well.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might feel moved to give back or contribute to a worthwhile cause. Listen to your heart.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A cool new opportunity might materialise for you seemingly out of the blue. Sometimes surprises can be a good thing.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your charm and candor can disarm even the most stubborn person. Don't worry about the haters; just do what you do best.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Carve out some time for yourself today. Chances are, you need it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Expect success in attracting new fans of your work. If you're hoping to make new friends or connections, your intuition will guide you to the right people.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A gift or a show of support may arrive when you least expect it. It's proof that there will always be people who look out for you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

A temporary change of environment can be good for your well-being, even if it comes by way of a book, a movie or a leisurely stroll.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You could make an unexpected connection with someone today. Keep your heart open.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Keep your schedule flexible just in case some last-minute plans come up.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You defy norms and expectations. You embrace the innovative and the unconventional. You also gravitate toward unique people. You love being in the company of folks who challenge the rules because you also like to live life on your terms. You may have a myriad of friends from different walks of life, each representing a different facet of your personality. You're so versatile and well-rounded that you have an abundance of insight and talents to share with others. People can learn so much from you. This year, expect good things, and they will come to you.