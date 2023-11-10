Today could be mentally exhausting. Instead of feeling cheery and optimistic, it might be hard to shake off the blues or calm our worries. Communication could also be difficult. We should be mindful of being too hard on ourselves or others. It might be necessary to lean on the shoulders of those around us for encouragement or support. We should also consider the ways in which we can reciprocate kindness or give back to others. If there's plans or projects we're aiming to execute, patience and flexibility will be the keys to keeping our stress low.



ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're feeling down, your partner or a close friend may be able to cheer you up.



TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Take care not to overextend yourself to others. Focus on your own well-being for now.



GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't let anyone steal your joy. You are truly one of a kind!



CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might be met with obstacles today when it comes to executing your plans. It's a good thing that you have people you can call on for support.



LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If a love connection -- or any connection for that matter -- doesn't work out, know that there's plenty more fish in the sea.



VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Exercise your boundaries as needed. Don't deplete yourself or your resources.



LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Sometimes when things don't work out as planned, it can be a blessing in disguise. Don't blame yourself.



SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You deserve the best. Don't settle. If something's not working, let it go.



SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It may be hard not to dwell on the past. However, you've got so much to look forward to in the future.



CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Instead of worrying about what you don't have, is it possible to be grateful for what you do have?



AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Embrace your outside-of-the-box way of thinking. The world needs you and your unique perspective.



PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't talk yourself out of an opportunity or assume that you'll get a "no" when you ask for something. You have many more options than you might realize.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY You're careful and cautious with your words and actions. You take your time when learning, studying and formulating ideas. You research your options so that you can make an informed choice. By doing your due diligence, you ensure your own success. People often come to you for insight and advice because you possess a deep well of understanding and wisdom. You're not just book smart; you have life experience under your belt as well. Emotional intelligence may be one of your superpowers, too. This year, committing time and energy to a worthwhile cause can be good food for your soul.