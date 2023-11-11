The day is shaping up to be an intense one. We may need to take extra care in managing our emotions, as it could be easy to get swept up in petty bickering and power struggles. Heightened emotions might also cause us to make rash decisions; there's a strong "my way or the highway" vibe in the air. As such, we are encouraged to take added precautions with safety to avoid potential accidents. Approaching problems with patience or empathy can help us in reaching resolutions faster.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're considering making a financial investment, do your research first. Don't be too hasty.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might not be in a cooperative mood, but compromise and teamwork will get you the results you want.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Before you agree to take on a new job, consider if it's right for you, not just for now but for the long term as well.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

A love connection may be heating up, but is this someone who you can actually see a future with? Meanwhile, a creative risk could pay off.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Feelings that you've been sitting on could come bubbling up to the surface. Handle them responsibly.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't be so quick to write someone off. They just might surprise you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Be mindful of spending more than necessary, as there could be unexpected expenses to cover.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might be in one of those moods where the littlest things get under your skin. Take it easy. Doing something enjoyable could help take the edge off.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Instead of finding new ways to keep yourself busy, take some time to relax.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You don't always have to do everything on your own. Receiving support from others can be a good thing - all you need to do is ask.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might have so much on your plate that it might be difficult to juggle it all. Remain focused on the things you can control and make peace with what you can't.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't feel pressured to make a decision before you're truly ready. On another note, if something unexpected crops up, your versatility will help you tackle it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an intrepid spirit who is unafraid to venture outside of their comfort zone. Following the rules doesn't come naturally to you, so at times, you may need to prioritize caution over risk-taking. You have a great need for independence and often work well on your own. Your ability to push past barriers is what makes you successful. Others may try to imitate you, but you're too much of an original. Your innate belief in yourself will always get you over any hurdle. This year gears you up to reinvent yourself or break new ground.